Restoring clean sanitation in Accra will attract investors- G/T Accra Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has launched a series of initiatives aimed at restoring clean sanitation in the capital.

These efforts will involve a monthly citywide cleanup to promote a healthier environment and enhance Accra’s appeal to investors.

Speaking at the Greater Accra Regional launch of the revived National Sanitation Day at Madina on Friday, February 28, 2025, the Minister, emphasized the economic benefits of proper sanitation.

She noted that poor waste management and unclean surroundings deter investors, making it imperative for the government to prioritize cleanliness. The reintroduction of the National Sanitation Day, aligns with this vision.

According to Minister Ocloo, maintaining a clean environment is not only essential, but also requires instilling a culture of hygiene in every Ghanaian.

She actively participated in the cleanup exercise alongside traders and urged them to adopt cleanliness as a regular practice rather than a one-time event.

Touching on broader issues, the Minister, revealed that President John Dramani Mahama, would soon launch the National Sanitation Day at the national level.

She also addressed the recent cholera outbreak, describing it as a reflection of poor sanitary conditions in certain areas.

To combat this, she pledged that the government would push local assemblies to enforce sanitation bye-laws.

Minister Ocloo, stressed that good personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness would safeguard traders’ health, preventing them from spending their life savings on medical expenses upon retirement.

Additionally, she advised traders against selling on the streets, as it contributes to traffic congestion and accidents.

The event saw the participation of various waste management companies, including Zoomlion Ghana Limited, J.A. Biney, Buststop Boys, and several Assembly members, all committed to supporting the sanitation initiative.