Volkswagen launches Touareg, pushes for affordable vehicle financing

By Paul Mamattah

In a bid to strengthen its presence in the Ghanaian automobile market, Volkswagen (VW) Ghana, has launched its latest Touareg Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) model in Accra.

The event, held on Friday, February 28, 2025, marked the official introduction of this luxury vehicle to the Ghanaian market, with key personalities from the automobile industry in attendance.

Briefing the media, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Volkswagen Ghana, Jeffrey Oppong Peprah, highlighted the challenges faced by Ghanaians in vehicle ownership, noting that the market is predominantly cash-based.

He explained that due to affordability constraints, many Ghanaians save for extended periods to purchase vehicles, leading to a strong preference for used cars, saying that for those unable to afford brand-new vehicles, used cars often remain the only viable option.

Mr Peprah, stated that to address these challenges, Volkswagen Ghana is collaborating with the government and the Automobile Association to explore the introduction of incentivized loans with lower interest rates.

He noted that currently, loan interest rates in Ghana can exceed 24%, making vehicle financing prohibitively expensive for the average citizen stating that the company aims to work with banks and insurance companies to develop more affordable financing options, enabling Ghanaians to purchase vehicles and pay over a longer period.

According to Mr Peprah, this initiative is expected to boost sales volume and make vehicle ownership more accessible to a broader segment of the population.

The newly launched Volkswagen Touareg, assembled in Ghana and designed to suit the country’s terrains, offers a blend of safety, power, and comfort.

The model features a powerful 3.0 TSI V6 250 kW engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and the 4-motion permanent all-wheel-drive system.

It comes equipped with advanced features such as IQ. Light HD matrix headlights, IQ. Light LED taillight clusters, and 30-color ambient lighting across three zones, including footwell and drink holder illumination.

Additional highlights include an air care Climatronic 4-zone automatic climate control, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, heated front seats, a rearview camera system, and 19-inch Coventry alloys with a black diamond-turned surface.

Mr Peprah also emphasized the importance of long-term strategies to improve the automobile sector in Ghana.

He called for a gradual reduction in the number of older, less efficient vehicles on the road, noting that while an immediate halt is not feasible, a well-structured policy can help phase them out.

Additionally, Mr Peprah highlighted the benefits of promoting local vehicle production and assembling, which can reduce costs by over 30%.

He noted that locally assembled vehicles, when sold as used cars, become more affordable compared to imported ones, which are often burdened with high taxes.

Mr Peprah stressed that buying locally assembled used vehicles also offers advantages such as warranty coverage and a known history, unlike imported used cars, which may lack transparent background information.

He pointed out that some imported vehicles may even have been reconstructed after accidents, posing safety risks.

Transitioning to locally produced vehicles, Mr Peprah noted, will not only enhance road safety but also reduce environmental impact by lowering CO2 emissions.

The launch of the Volkswagen Touareg and the push for affordable financing options underscore Volkswagen Ghana’s commitment to addressing the needs of the Ghanaian market while contributing to the country’s economic and environmental goals.

These initiatives are expected to bring long-term benefits to Ghana’s automobile industry and its citizens.