ECG accuses of corruption and inefficiency, calls for government intervention

By Paul Mamattah

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is again under intense public scrutiny, as many Ghanaians express frustration over its operations.

Issues such as overinflated electricity bills, delays in providing meters, and allegations of corruption have fueled growing dissatisfaction.

With mounting pressure from citizens and industry stakeholders, calls for urgent reform are becoming louder, urging the government to take decisive action.

One of the most pressing complaints from ECG customers is the issue of exorbitant electricity bills.

Many households and businesses, have reported sudden spikes in their electricity charges without a corresponding increase in consumption.

This has left consumers struggling to afford basic electricity, with some forced to make difficult financial decisions just to keep the lights on.

Some citizens have accused ECG of implementing faulty billing systems, leading to incorrect readings and overcharging. Others suspect inefficiencies and poor regulatory oversight as major contributors to the problem.

Despite complaints, many consumers say they receive little to no resolution when they challenge their bills.

In view of this, a concerned citizen of Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Joseph Alobuia, has publicly criticized the ECG, accusing the state-owned utility provider of corruption, inefficiency, and exploitation of citizens.

In an interview with The Herald Newspaper in Accra, Mr Alobuia, leveled serious allegations against ECG officials, claiming they demand bribes from customers and deliberately delay services for personal gain.

Mr Alobuia, shared his personal ordeal, revealing that he was forced to wait 11 months for an electricity metre, only to be told that none was available.

However, he alleged that others who were willing to pay bribes received metres promptly. “This is outright sabotage of the government and robbery of citizens,” he stated, expressing frustration with what he described as systemic corruption within the company.

The Amasaman resident also raised concerns about the technical issues plaguing the new electricity metres, which he claimed often result in inflated bills.

He cited his own experience, where he received a bill of GH₵4,500 for three months despite consistently paying his bills on time.

“These metres are faulty, and ECG is doing nothing to address the problem. Citizens are being overcharged, and it’s unacceptable,” he lamented.

Mr Alobuia called on the Minister of Energy to take immediate action to hold ECG accountable, warning that the company’s actions are tarnishing the government’s reputation.

He urged the government to implement stricter policies to ensure fair treatment of citizens and to curb corruption within the utility provider.

“ECG’s inefficiency and corruption are making life unbearable for ordinary Ghanaians. The government must step in and restore sanity,” he emphasized.

In addition to his critique of ECG, Mr Alobuia, proposed that tertiary institutions, Ministries, Departments and Agencies be required to pay their own electricity bills instead of relying on government subsidies.

He argued that this would encourage institutions to be more financially responsible and efficient.

“Subsidizing electricity for tertiary institutions, Ministries, Departments and Agencies are unsustainable. Let them pay their own bills, and they will learn to manage their resources better,” he suggested.

Mr Alobuia’s complaints reflect broader public dissatisfaction with ECG, which has faced repeated criticism for its handling of customer complaints and its failure to provide reliable electricity services.

Many Ghanaians have expressed similar frustrations over inflated bills, delayed services, and alleged corruption within the company.

As calls for reform grow louder, the government faces mounting pressure to address the issues plaguing ECG and restore public trust in the utility provider.

For now, citizens like Mr Alobuia remain hopeful that their voices will lead to meaningful change.