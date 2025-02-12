Heritage Month: Citi FM/Channel One TV pays courtesy call on Ga Mantse

A delegation from Citi FM and Channel One TV, led by General Manager Bernard Avle, has paid a courtesy call on Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, to strengthen ties and seek his support for their upcoming Heritage Month 2025.

This visit marked a significant gesture, recognizing the importance of engaging with traditional leaders and honoring the cultural heritage of the Ga State.

Speaking after the visit on Monday, February 10, Mr Avle noted, “We have been in Accra for 20 years, and we’ve not really officially come to greet our king. So today, we came to pay a courtesy call on him as Citi FM and Channel One TV to congratulate him since he ascended the stool and to also inform him of some of the works we’ve done.”

He highlighted the media organizations’ efforts in pioneering authentic Ghanaian programming and covering key events.

The visit served to inform Nii Teiko Tsuru II about Heritage Month 2025, which begins on March 1, and to invite his patronage and support.

Avle outlined the key events planned for the month, including the month-long on-air series featuring innovative programs, the Heritage Caravan’s tour of Accra, and the Back to Your Village Food Festival showcasing food from all over the country.

“We came to introduce ourselves, and as you know, His Majesty has been watching us on TV and hearing us on radio. He was very pleased to see that we have been championing development, and he invited us to support his initiatives, including supporting the girl child and some of his health initiatives,” Avle added.

He expressed the organizations’ gratitude and commitment to collaborating with the Ga Mantse and his chiefs.

Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, called on Citi FM and Channel One TV to collaborate in promoting the Ga State to help preserve its cultural identity.

“We need you as partners to be able to spread the message that the Ga State must unite at all costs for a common purpose. Instead of toeing a certain line, join us to build the Ga State. Join us to think about the Ga girl child. Join us to think about the future of the Ga State,” he urged.

He further emphasized the importance of preserving the cultural identity of the Ga people.

“This Heritage Month, we will collaborate with you, we will be part of it, we will support it and make sure that our ethnicity is not lost, our identity is not lost, our language is not lost, our morals are not lost, and us as Gas and Dangmes,” he stated.