Dzolo Chiefs seek political representation after decades of neglect

The chiefs of the Dzolo Traditional Area in the Ho-West District of the Volta Region, have called on President John Mahama, to appoint the next District Chief Executive (DCE) from Dzolo.

In a joint statement signed by Togbe Dzalade II and Togbe Fiado IV, the paramount chief and senior divisional chief of the Dzolo Traditional Area respectively, emphasized that the time has come for the government to appoint a DCE from their community.

According to the chiefs, since the inception of the 4th Republic, Dzolo, has not benefited from any political appointments, including Minister of State, Member of Parliament (MP), or District Chief Executive.

They pointed out that while other traditional areas such as, Awudome, Abutia, Avatime, Kpedze, Dodome, Tsome, and Hlefi, have enjoyed various political appointments, Dzolo, has been conspicuously overlooked.

The chiefs also highlighted that, despite their significant contributions, including providing land and other resources for the establishment of the district capital and other development projects at Dzolo-Kpuita, they have yet to be rewarded with a political appointment.

The chiefs reminded President Mahama that two of their distinguished sons, have applied for the position of DCE in the district and urged him to consider appointing one of them.

Dr Justice Kofi Avedzi, also known as Kofi Blonya, an academic, politician, and social activist, is a lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS) and a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ho-West constituency.

He is one of the applicants from the Dzolo Traditional Area vying for the position.

The second applicant, Ephraim Anku, is an experienced auditor with over 20 years of service in the local government sector.

He has worked with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and currently serves as the Head of Internal Audit at the Ada West District Assembly.

The chiefs, expressed confidence that either of these applicants, possesses the experience and competence to represent the president effectively and contribute to the realization of his vision for the district.

