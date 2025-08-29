GeneralMajor 2

Dry taps again: Kpong shutdown hits Tema and Accra

Ghana Water Company Limited

Parts of Accra and Tema have once again been thrown into water shortage chaos as Ghana Water Limited (GWL) shuts down the Kpong Treatment Plant, the third time in just over a year.

The company, in a statement yesterday, said the shutdown was to fix “damaged portions” of the raw water intake pipeline. Repair works are expected to last three days.

But for many residents and businesses across Ashaiman, Spintex, Lashibi, East Legon, and the entire Tema Metropolis, the announcement spells yet another round of water struggles — from scrambling for tanker services to relying on sachet and bottled water.

GWL has advised customers to store water where possible and has urged hospitals and schools to reach out for “assistance.” Yet, with memories of the September 2023 shutdown — which left an estimated two million people in distress — residents are sceptical.

With the last one happening barely two months ago, on July 4. Many fear it points to deeper structural failures at Ghana Water Limited, leaving citizens to pay the price through recurrent shortages.

Atuabo Gas /Shut Down/Maintenance

Atuabo Gas Plant faces 14-day shutdown as govt races to protect power supply

Ghana Water Company shuts down treatment plant in Tarkwa over galamsey activities

For now, taps across eastern Tema and parts of Accra will run dry until at least the end of the week, with no choice but to wait and hope GWL delivers on its promise.

