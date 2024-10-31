Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu describes Ghana’s democracy as “Animal Farm Democracy” under Akufo-Addo

By Prince Ahenkorah

A Ghanaian economist, based in the United States of America, Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, has described Ghana’s democracy as Animal Farm Democracy.

Dr Iddrisu’s assertion is rooted in the current power play between the Speaker of Parliament and the Supreme Court of Ghana.

In a write-up dated October 31, he indicated that the constituents of SALL, who have been unjustly deprived of parliamentary representation for four years, find themselves in a situation where the Supreme Court sees no issue with it.

He further stated, “Former Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye ruled against the Fomena MP when he chose to run as an independent candidate. As a result, the MP was compelled to vacate his seat just two months before the 2020 election, leaving his constituents without representation during this critical period. The Supreme Court again saw no problem with this decision.”

“Fast forward to 2024, Speaker Bagbin, follows Oquaye’s precedent by ruling against the ‘gang of 4’ MPs, requiring them to also vacate their seats just two months before the upcoming election. Consequently, their constituents will be unrepresented until January 7, 2025. However, the Supreme Court now deems Bagbin’s ruling problematic and seeks to reinstate the four MPs,” he said, indicating that the current happenings at the Supreme Court remind him of George Orwell’s statement: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

He further highlighted that, “As we ponder over the state of Ghana’s democracy and the constitutional crisis that looms over us, duty bearers must act with unwavering integrity and conscience. They must understand that without a peaceful and stable Ghana, partisan politics cannot thrive.”