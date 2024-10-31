Next NDC government will support women empowerment – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has given the assurance that the next NDC government will initiate deliberate policies and programmes to support women empowerment.

Addressing traders at the Kejetia Market on Wednesday as part of her campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, said policies and programmes such as the establishment of a Women’s Development Bank, Markets Enhancement Programme,

National Apprenticeship Programme and 24-Hour Economy will empower the people of Ghana, especially women and the youth.

“It is time we change our voting pattern as women and stop saying we always vote in a particular way while we don’t see any development. Those days are past and we should vote for someone who is development-oriented like John Dramani Mahama to implement his good policies to help empower women”, she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, said NDC presidential candidate, Mr John Dramani Mahama, has a track record of being a nation-builder, adding “the construction of the modern Kejetia market is a clear example”.

She has, therefore urged the market women to vote massively for Mr Mahama in the upcoming December 7 general elections to enable him fulfill the NDC women empowerment policies.