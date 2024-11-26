Don’t waste your time worrying about food for your agents – Ernest Agbesi to Eastern Corridor NDC PCs

In an attempt to secure its votes, while staying vigilant during the crucial December 7 general elections, a former Manager Director of the GCB Bank, Ernest Agbesi, who has been working to help the National Democratic Congress (NDC) secure all the parliamentary seats in the Eastern Corridor of the country, has made provisions for food for all workers of the party on the day.

This, he has done, by way of supplying all the ten (10) constituencies in the area with raw food items, plus undisclosed amounts of monies so that food is prepared and supplied to all election day workers of the NDC.

This is to ensure that none of the workers worry about food or what to drink during the electioneering period, so they have their heads in the elections and be able to properly monitor all the processes involved.

Speaking during a small ceremony to officially hand out these items, Ernest Agbesi, said he is hopeful that with such an arrangement, every effort will be put in place to ensure that work is done properly to give the NDC the needed victory in the December polls.

“These things are for D-Day operations. They are they use it to cook for polling agents. These items include oil, rice, tomatoes, among others. So, the women’s wings will be responsible for these because we do not want the PCs to be wasting time to be giving these things out.

“There is also Maggi and salt for the women organisers to go into the communities to share for the constituents. So, with that, we are believing that with God on our side, all the PCs here will be in Parliament and John Mahama will be the president,” he stated.

This, follows a series of presentations made by Ernest Agbesi and his team in the last months, all geared towards helping the NDC secure convincing and marginal wins in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Some of the constituencies that fall within the bracket are Zabzugu, Chereponi, Gushegu, Bimbilla, Wulensi, Karaga, Yendi, Tatale, and Mion/Sang, which are all regarded orphan constituencies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because their current MPs are from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).