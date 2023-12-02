Delegates flaunt cash received for votes in NPP orphan constituency primaries

Pockets of vote-buying have been reported in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies across the country.

The polls are taking place today in 111 constituencies where the party does not currently have sitting Members of Parliament.

JoyNews has witnessed delegates flaunting the amount of cash they have acquired throughout the day in exchange for their votes.

Some of them brazenly showed their wads of banknotes to our cameras at the Ablekuma Central polling station.

“I got all this just in just a few hours because I sacrificed for the NPP,” one of them told JoyNews.

The case was no different at the Ejura Sekyeredumase Voting Centre.

Delegates were spotted huddled together with a man distributing money during the polls.

In the case of Ablekumas Central, parliamentary aspirant, Collins admitted to giving out money to voters.

He described the monies distributed in white envelopment as transport allowance or T&T.

“They came to vote and once they are going back I need to give them their transport. We need to reward them in a very nice way. So giving them money in an envelope is a normal thing that everybody does in this country,” he told JoyNews.

Earlier in the day, some delegates in the Ejura Sekyeredumase constituency vowed not to cast their ballot in the ongoing polls if the aspirants fail to pay them.

According to some of these aggrieved delegates, none of the contestants have delivered upon their promise to ensure payment before voting hence the need to restrict themselves from the process.