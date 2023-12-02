Adentan: Confusion rocks NPP parliamentary primary; One injured

There was drama at the voting centre for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) orphan constituency parliamentary primaries in Adenta, the Victory Presby Church, today, Saturday, December 2, 2023.



It is not clear what led to the fight, but it happened after a man was caught running after an altercation with a man called Nana.



Some of the NPP delegates at the centre told GhanaWeb that the man who had the altercation with Nana was from the camp of “Kozie”, one of the parliamentary candidate hopefuls.



The fight allegedly involved national security officials who were at the centre.



The police managed to bring the situation under control and took the man who was apprehended to the Adenta police station.



About the Adenta primaries:



Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, a former Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Energy; Akosua Manu Kozie, Deputy Director of the National Youth Authority; and Winfred Nartey Obimpeh, a gospel musician, would face off in what is expected to be a keen competition in the race to represent the NPP in the Adenta Constituency.

