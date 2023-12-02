Major 1Politics

NPP primaries: Col. Kwadwo Damoah wins Jaman South seat

Former Commissioner of the Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, has been elected as the parliamentary candidate for the Jaman South Constituency.

Colonel Kwadwo Damoah, a first-timer, polled 289 votes to defeat former Member of Parliament for the area, Yaw Afful, who garnered 240 votes.

Other contestants: lawyer David Korang had 11 votes, followed by Alexander Ferkah and Andrews Bediako, who secured 122 and 37 votes, respectively.

The rejected ballot was 1.

Meanwhile, the election of Colonel Kwadwo Damoah was received with wild jubilation at Drobo Senior High School when the voting took place

