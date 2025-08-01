Communications Minister seeks strategic AI partnership with US-based firm

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George (MP), has reaffirmed the Government of Ghana’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for investment in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with a visiting delegation from Firnal Inc., a US-based infrastructure and data technology firm, the Minister highlighted Ghana’s ambition to lead in Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation and infrastructure development across the African continent.

“AI is one of the key areas where we aim to position Ghana as a continental leader and a serious player in the global technology race,” Hon. George stated.

The delegation from Firnal Inc., led by its President, Mr Abdullah Adam Syed, engaged the Minister to explore avenues for collaboration in support of Ghana’s growing digital economy.

Firnal Inc. specialises in the development of next-generation data centres, including AI-ready infrastructure, high-performance computing environments, and sovereign cloud solutions tailored for both public and private sectors.

Underscoring Ghana’s readiness for digital transformation, the Minister remarked, “There is a need for investment in this area to support Ghana’s rapid digitalisation journey, and we welcome Firnal as a strategic partner, a reflection of our strong foundation for digital innovation.”

He encouraged Firnal Inc. to work closely with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) to ensure complete alignment with national policies and international best practices.

The meeting also focused on shared priorities, including the development of secure, scalable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure, with particular attention to AI capacity-building and digital sovereignty.

Mr Syed was accompanied by representatives from Firnal Inc.’s local partner, OMNI Strategies LTD, including CEO Dr Francis Blay.

Also present were Ing. Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, Director-General of the Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (a research and innovation agency under the Ministry); Mr Francis Enyan, a consultant to the project; and Mr Isaac Ofori, Director of Operations at Firnal Africa.

All parties expressed strong confidence in Ghana’s potential to serve as a regional hub for AI and digital infrastructure, reinforcing the country’s strategic position in Africa’s digital future.