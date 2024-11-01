Major 4World

Chair Cardin concerned with South African government directive to close Taiwan liaison office

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement after the South African government instructed Taiwan to shut down its liaison office in Pretoria:

“The South African government’s directive to Taiwan to close its liaison office in Pretoria is deeply concerning and represents a departure from the standard practice for countries that maintain an informal relationship with Taiwan.

“In addition, the reference made to UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 risks lending credibility to the People’s Republic of China’s calculated mischaracterization of the nature and history of Resolution 2758, which not only isolates Taiwan further but also undermines its security, potentially setting a troubling precedent for others to follow.

“UNGA Resolution 2758 only addressed the matter of China’s representation at the United Nations. It did not define the status of Taiwan, nor does it dictate any country’s sovereign decisions regarding its relationship with Taiwan.

“The People’s Republic of China’s campaign to pressure nations and multilateral organizations into downgrading or severing ties with Taiwan through deliberate misrepresentations of UNGA Resolution 2758 is well-documented. I strongly urge South Africa to reconsider its actions.

 The global community must stand united against the Chinese Communist Party’s coercive tactics regarding sovereign nations’ treatment of Taiwan and its deliberate distortion of international statements and resolutions to undermine Taiwan’s support around the world.”

