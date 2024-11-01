16 Herbal Doctors inducted into Traditional Medicine Practice Council

A total of 16 young herbal doctors, have been inducted into the Traditional Medicine Practice Council at a ceremony in Accra.

Their induction, gives them the basis to offer traditional herbal medicine to their client under regulations.

The 16, who among others, went through training and internship at the Mampong Center for Plant Medicine, are the sixth in the roll to be inducted into the Traditional Medicine Practice Council.

Their induction, also means that they have been recognised and given the certificate of license to practice.

The ceremony was under the theme :“Unlocking the potential of herbal medicine in the National Health Insurance Scheme for a holistic healthcare “

Speaking at the event on Wednesday October 30, 2024, the deputy Minister for Health , Alexandar Kwesi Acquah, gave hope of integrating the herbal medicine into the mainstream for the purposes of complementing each other.

He said, the collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, has been instrumental in developing a framework that ensures that safety, efficacy and the quality of the herbal medicine is achieved.

“We are committed to continuous research and development to further substantiate the benefits of these traditional practices, “he noted.

Despite the continues research, he said government has integrated herbal medicine in hospitals which is to demonstrate their commitment to a comprehensive healthcare.

He, therefore tasked the inductees to see their roles as crucial, since they would become the bridge between tradition and modernity.

“Your expertise and dedication will address myths and misconceptions surrounding herbal medicine, “he said.

The Registrar of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, Dr Michael Kyeremanteng, for his part, expressed the view that with the needed policy support and recognising the importance of supportive policy regulations, the integration of herbal medicine into natural healthcare systems will be facilitated.

He, further expressed the view that through collaboration the potential of herbal medicine will be harness to address health disparities and improve outcomes.

“Through collaboration, we can develop evidence-based practices that combine the best of traditional and modern medicine “, he pointed out.

He called for the need to advance a holistic healthcare through collaboration, innovation and excellence.

He urged the inductees to play a vital role in integrating herbal medicine with modern healthcare practice.