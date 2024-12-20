Chair Cardinhighlights landmark bill to protect human rights defenders in documentary-style series

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the second installment in the Committee’s documentary-style Truth to Power Series. Episode 2, “Defending the Defenders,” highlights how Chair Cardin’s Human Rights Defenders Protection Act supports human rights defenders facing grave risks worldwide, providing them with security, resources, and recognition to continue their advocacy.

This latest installment breaks down Chair Cardin’s legislation in an engaging way while bringing to life stories of human rights defenders who have dedicated themselves to the fight for freedom, justice, and equality—often at great personal cost. Through the Truth to Power Series, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee elevates their voices, highlights global human rights challenges, and underscores the importance of legislative efforts like the Human Rights Defenders Protection Act.

“The Truth to Power Series amplifies the voices of those who face daunting risks in the fight for justice and freedom,” said Chair Cardin. “The Human Rights Defenders Protection Act is more than legislation – it reflects a clear commitment to our values and a strong foundation for the next Congress to build upon as we work to ensure human rights defenders have the tools and protections they need. By sharing their stories, we’re connecting audiences to their struggle for civil and political rights and showing how their courage paves the way for a brighter, more just world.”

“These videos make clear the impact achieved by human rights defenders all over the world, despite the enormous risks they face,” said Mary Lawlor, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defender. “As states crack down on freedoms of assembly, association, expression and other means through which human rights defenders do their work, Chair Cardin’s Human Rights Defenders Protection Act could offer vital support to help ensure that work can continue.”

“We are grateful to Chairman Cardin for leading the timely Human Rights Defenders Protection Act, which would strengthen the United States’ ability to support human rights defenders (HRDs) around the world, and appreciate this video highlighting the challenges they face,” said Nicole Bibbins Sedaca, Interim President at Freedom House. “HRDs are on the frontlines of the struggle for freedom, working tirelessly to create a world that is safer and more prosperous for us all. All too often, they come under threat for this courageous work. We will always stand with HRDs, and we hope that others in Congress will join us in seeking to pass this important legislation.”

“Oxfam commends the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s determination to use its influence to protect human rights defenders worldwide,” said Tawanda Mutasah, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Impact for Oxfam America. “This film is a fine testament to our combined efforts to give voice to the voiceless. It is also a fitting tribute to Chairman Ben Cardin’s career long fight to protection of civil and human rights.”

“Every aspect of U.S. foreign policy has the potential to impact the work of human rights defenders, from its work with foreign security forces to its promotion of American economic interests abroad,” said Bobbie Sta. Maria, Executive Director of EarthRights International. “As Chairman Cardin’s video series illustrates so powerfully, one of the best ways we can promote democracy and security abroad is to take a whole-of-government approach to protecting human rights defenders. The Human Rights Defenders Protection Act will give the U.S. government the tools it needs to do just that.”

“At a time when we are seeing a wave of anti-LGBTQI+ legislation sweep across the globe, it is important that LGBTQI+ human rights defenders have the tools necessary to hold their governments accountable to the rights of all of their citizens,” said David Stacy, Vice President of Government Affairs at the Human Rights Campaign. “We applaud Chairman Cardin for his longstanding and unwavering commitment to the human rights of all people and for recognizing that LGBTQI+ rights are paramount to protecting democracy, freedom, and equality for all.”

“Human Rights have no borders,” said Leopoldo Lopez, Co-Founder of the World Liberty Congress. “They are the foundation of every just society. To defend human rights, is to protect the dignity and freedom of all people. Those of us who are in this struggle today thank Senator Cardin for advancing this bill.”

“Environmental human rights defenders like Colombia’s Jani Silva are being targeted in alarming numbers around the world, especially in Latin America,” said Andrew Miller, Advocacy Director of Amazon Watch. “Just recently, Jani received an explicit death threat over the phone, increasing the risk she and others within her organization ADISPA are running. The international profile offered by the video series and tools provided by the Human Rights Defenders Protection Act can strengthen the political space in which defenders will continue to do their important work.”

The Human Rights Defenders Protection Act (S. 3705) requires a whole-of-government approach to ensure support for human rights defenders and their protection from attacks is part of U.S. bilateral and multilateral diplomatic, development, defense, economic, security assistance, and anti-corruption activities. The bill: