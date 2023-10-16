Cecilia Dapaah finally gets her wish as OSP unfreezes five accounts

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken a significant step in the ongoing investigation involving Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, by unfreezing five of her bank accounts.



The decision comes as a result of the investigation’s progress, which has now eliminated these accounts from suspicion.



In a statement posted on Twitter, the OSP outlined the timeline and rationale behind this development.



The investigation was initiated in July 2023, focusing on potential corruption and corruption-related offenses, particularly concerning substantial sums of money and other valuable assets allegedly connected to Ms. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



To facilitate the investigation, the Special Prosecutor initially issued a freezing order on Ms. Dapaah’s bank accounts and other financial assets.



This action was part of a series of measures aimed at ensuring that the investigation could proceed unhindered.



However, as the investigation progressed, five of the bank accounts associated with Cecilia Dapaah have been cleared of suspicion.



The Special Prosecutor took a decisive step on October 16, 2023, by revoking the freezing order concerning these five bank accounts.



“The Special Prosecutor took measures, including issuing a freezing order in respect of the bank accounts and other financial assets of Ms. Dapaah to facilitate the investigation. Subsequently, the investigation has eliminated five (5) of the bank accounts of Ms. Dapaah from suspicion of being tainted property.



“On 16 October 2023 the Special Prosecutor revoked the freezing order in respect of the eliminated five (5) bank accounts of Ms. Dapaah. The freezing order is still in force and effect in respect of the other bank accounts and financial assets of Ms. Dapaah.”



Below is the statement



OSP Communications pic.twitter.com/Xw5ygEba2C— Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) October 16, 2023