Brother of Daddy Lumba dispels family feud rumours

The brother of late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, Ebenezer Oppong, has broken his silence on circulating media reports suggesting a rift between the family of the musician and his wife, Odo Broni.

In a firm rebuttal, Ebenezer Oppong stated that Odo Broni and her family have fulfilled all necessary traditional obligations by formally informing the Lumba family of the artiste’s passing.

“There is no misunderstanding between both families. Everything that needs to be done traditionally has been done, and we acknowledge that,” he said.

Addressing reports of tension, he stressed that such claims were unfounded and should be treated as mere speculation. “My brother was a very peaceful man in his lifetime. We are not going to let falsehoods tarnish his legacy or disrupt the dignity of his departure,” he stated.

He further disclosed that plans are underway for both families to meet in the coming days to deliberate on the burial arrangements.

To prevent misinformation and manage communication going forward, the family intends to set up a media committee. The committee, once established, will serve as the only authoritative source for information regarding the funeral of the beloved icon.

The late Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, was revered across Ghana and beyond for his iconic contribution to the highlife music genre.

His death has sparked widespread public emotion and speculation, especially following a recent video first spotted on GH Page, in which relatives were seen requesting access to a mortuary to verify his passing.

In response to the media frenzy, the family is urging Ghanaians and fans of the legend to remain calm and ignore the rumour mill.