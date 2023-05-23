Black Meteors coach invites 22 players for U-23 AFCON camping

Head coach of the Ghanaian U-23 national football team, the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko, has invited 22 local-based players to commence their training camp on Tuesday, May 23 at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram as they prepare for the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in June.

The players who were selected from the Ghanaian top flight, as well as the lower tier, are expected to report at 3 pm on Tuesday, signaling the start of their intensive training program.

Placed in Group A of the U-23 AFCON, the Black Meteors will face tough competition against host nation Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.

This tournament serves as a qualifying event for the next Olympics, which will be held in Paris, France. Only the top three teams from the U-23 AFCON will secure a coveted spot at the prestigious sporting event.

The U-23 AFCON is scheduled to kick off on June 24 in Morocco, and the final match is set to take place on July 8. The Black Meteors will be aiming to showcase their talent and determination, with the ultimate goal of earning a place at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Ibrahim Tanko’s men secured qualification to the tournament after a great display in a two-legged encounter led to a 2-1 aggregate victory over Algeria in the final round of qualifiers.