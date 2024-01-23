Sports

Chris Hughton sacked after Black Stars crash out of AFCON 2023

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties.

The decision was taken after the Black Stars crashed out of AFCON 2023 without a win in their three group games.

The GFA’s statement, published four hours after Ghana’s early exit from the tournament in Ivory Coast was confirmed, added that the technical team had also been dissolved.

The FA said it will, in the coming days, “provide a roadmap on the future of the Black Stars”

Hughton was appointed in February 2023, replacing Otto Addo who’s contract with the men’s senior national team expired after the 2022 World Cup.

Chris Hughton sacked after Black Stars crash out of AFCON 2023
