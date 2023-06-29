Sports

Ghana rises in latest FIFA Rankings for June

In the latest FIFA Rankings on June 29, 2023, the Black Stars have made progress by climbing one spot to reach the 59th position.

This positive advancement comes as a result of their unbeaten record since Chris Hughton took charge as the head coach.

The draw against Madagascar in the AFCON qualifier contributed to earning valuable points and surpassing their previous ranking of 60th.

On the African continent, Ghana currently stands just outside the top 10, occupying the 11th position.

Morocco holds the highest rank among African teams, with Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt completing the top 5.

Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, La Cote d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso make up the rest of the top 10 African countries in the rankings.

At the global level, Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions, maintain their position at the top of the rankings.

Their recent friendly victories over Australia and Indonesia have solidified their lead, with France and Brazil following closely in second and third place, respectively.

Notably, England has overtaken Belgium to claim the fourth spot, while Croatia has also moved ahead of the Netherlands.

Completing the top 10 are Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Among the notable changes in the rankings, Kazakhstan has experienced the most significant improvement, rising eight places to reach the 104th position.

On the other hand, Wales has seen a significant drop, falling nine places to the 35th position.

