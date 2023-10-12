Major 1Sports

AFCON 2023: Black Stars to face Egypt in a tough group

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group B, of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Egypt, the most successful nation in the cup’s history, who have won the cup seven times, Cape Verde and Mozambique.
The draw was held on Thursday at the Parc Des Expositions in Abidjan attended by representatives of all 24 participating teams.
Ghana, who are four-time AFCON champions, were seeded in Pot 2 for the draw.
Regarded as the biggest event on African soil, the 2023 AFCON tournament will be taking place in Côte d’Ivoire from January 13, to February 11, 2024.

