Black Meteors beat Congo in a dramatic five-goal thriller

The Black Meteors secured a vital 3-2 win in their 2023 TotalEnergies U23 African Cup of Nations opening game against Congo.

After a scoreless first half, Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s second half substitutions saw his team grab three goals before Congo rallied back to score two late goals before the full-time whistle.

Ernest Nuamah netted the opening goal for Ghana five minutes into the second half after he latched onto a pass from substitute Emmanuel Yeboah.

After moments of beautiful attacking football Yeboah poked in a goal in the 76th minute to double Ghana’s lead.

Yeboah completed his brace in the 83rd mark after slotting home from the penalty spot.

Congo, however, put up a spirited performance and scored a minute into additional time.

The Congolese then capitalized on another defensive blunder to score their second goal of the game.

Ghana managed to hold on to their lead which had been narrowed and ensured a win in their first group match.

The Black Meteors will face hosts Morocco in the second Group A match on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.