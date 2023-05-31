Bawumia picks form to contest NPP presidential primary

Fred Owure, a former vice-chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has picked up nomination form on behalf of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to contest for the party’s presidential primary ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Earlier, the vice-president informed the Majority Caucus in Parliament that he has decided to stand for election in the governing NPP presidential primaries when nominations open this month.

Over 100 Members of Parliament have already declared their support for Vice-President Bawumia. The MPs believe the second gentleman of the land is the one who can help the governing party achieve its objective of “breaking the 8”.

Bawumia has been championing the government’s digitalisation agenda to spur economic growth, and he is widely respected for his economic prowess and ability to articulate government policies.

Other candidates who have already picked their nomination forms include, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, former general secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimo, and economist Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku.

The remaining potential candidates are former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and former Minister of Railways, Joe Ghartey.

The primary election will take place on Saturday, 4 November 2023.