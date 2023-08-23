Awudome Senior High School launches 60th anniversary tomorrow

The Governing Board, Headmaster, staff, Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and students, as well as the old students of Awudome Senior High School (Awusco), Tsito, in the Volta Region, will tomorrow, August 24, 2023, launch activities to mark the school’s 60th anniversary.

The event is scheduled for 12.00 noon at the Christ the King Hall in Accra.

Awusco was founded 60 years ago through the efforts of the Tsito Native Teachers Association with the assistance of an American philanthropist.

A statement issued by the school said, various activities have been lined up to mark the activities under the theme “Sixty Years of “Quality Education, Benefits and Relevance In Contemporary Times.”

Sometime in July, this year, Professor Leonard Amekudzi, President of the Old Students Union of Awudome Senior High, in a statement said that “We celebrate six decades of Steadfast leadership, toil, sweat, and sacrifices that have birthed sons and daughters of significance for mother Ghana.”

It added that the story of the Tsito Native Teachers Association (TNTA) would be told to launch the anniversary.

Awudome Senior High School, a government-assisted Senior High school, is located at Tsito in the Volta Region.

It is a mixed-sex school with a boarding facility. The school is anchored on three pillars: “Truth, Love, and Responsibility,” which have served as its guiding principles in all aspects of its endeavours to train students.

The school also focuses on result-oriented programmes and activities that create the opportunity for students to develop skills in these five main areas of development: Cognitive Development, Social and Emotional Development, Speech and Language Development, Fine Motor Skill Development and Gross Motor Skill Development.