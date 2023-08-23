Chieftaincy crisis erupts at Akuapem traditional area

…As second Okuapehene emerges, friends and family divided

A second Okuapehene, has emerged in Akropong, challenging the government-backed Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, who is known in private life as Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi.

The situation has thrown the Akuapem traditional area into chaos, forcing Akuapem North Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to drag Odehye Kwasi Akuffo, a royal and who has also laid claim to the Okuapehene title, before the Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) for further action.

Hell is said to have broken loose on Saturday, August 12, 2023, when Odehye Kwasi Akuffo, who is said to have unsuccessfully contested then vacant Ofori Kuma stool, paraded himself as Okuapehene during the funeral of one Odehye Gladys Abena Otema Ohene.

He was adorned in traditional regalia amid traditional drumming and dancing with appellations, indicating he is the legitimate Okuapehene.

Odehye Kwasi Akuffo’s action created seething anger in Okuapeman, as some youth threatened violently to apprehend Odehye Kwasi Akuffo, but were restrained.

The 37-year Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, who is treated by the state officials as the Okuapehene, registered his displeasure at the event, but has since referred the matter to the appropriate institutions for immediate action.

His legal team was also considering citing Odehye Kwasi Akuffo for contempt.

Akuapem North municipal Security Council (MUSEC) held an emergency meeting on Tuesday August 15, 2023, over the incident.

Odehye Kwasi Akuffo, however, declined invitation by the Security Council.

Briefing the media, the Municipal Chief Executive, Barima Asiedu Larbi, who is Chairman of MUSEC, said the matter has been referred to the Eastern Regional Security Council for direction and action.

“The whole of Okuapeman knows that it is Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III who is legitimate chief and properly gazetted and for that matter the one we all serving .So it came as a surprise when we head someone was parading as Okuapehene. So I detailed my security officers to embark on investigation. So we held Security Council meeting this afternoon and we have taken setting steps in addressing the issue to ensure there is peace and stability for the people of Akuapem. We have decided to write to REGSEC so that REGSEC will also direct what should be done …so that subsequently whatever action they want us to take we will take.”

Nonetheless, he assured that security is on top of the situation and there is absolute peace therefore Odwira festival will come off as scheduled.

“My security men are on ground. Everything is stabilized and we will keep stabilizing the environment so nobody should be afraid at all.People are speculating that this year’s Odwira is going to be affected by what happened on Saturday. I again want to assure that Odwira is coming on live and for the first time in almost about six years this is the first time Oseadeeyo will be in palanquin and so we have put so many security measures in place in ensuring that he will successfully celebrate this year’s Odwira festival. Whoever tries to destabilize the peace and security will be handed over to the security forces for the law to take its on course”.

Chieftaincy dispute takes heavy toll on finances of the assembly stating that, the assembly is currently saddled with Ghc2 million debt incurred on maintenance of security during the recent chieftaincy dispute in Okuapeman.

He therefore warned that MUSEC will be swift and tough to deal with anyone who dares attempt to destabilize the peace in Akropong

Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, was gazetted as the Okuapehene on October 5, 2022, following judgment by the Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs on September 29, 2022.

His was after the dismissal of an appeal filed by the Queenmother of Okuapeman Nana Obuo Nketia II and three other petitioners including Odehye Kwasi Akuffo challenging the legitimacy of Abrewatia (Oldest women in the family) Lilly Agyemang of Sakyiabea royal family in nominating Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi now Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo for enstoolment as Okuapehene.

Two weeks ago, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo outdoored a sister of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the Abrewatia of Benkum Kyeame Abusua of Akropong-Akuapem.





Marigold Nana Abena Oye Akufo-Addo’s ceremony, although a small gathering, was attended by a tall list of some high-powered dignitaries including Ministers of State.







President Akufo-Addo, himself was in attendance, and a number of other very notable personalities were also in attendance.





Some of the personalities seen at the ceremony were the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; a former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; a former Minister of Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Betty Mould-Iddrisu; and the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.







Other dignitaries were the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Minister of The Interior, Ambrose Dery; the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal; the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah; and the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong.







Named after her great-grandmother Nana Oye Mansa, mother of Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa I, Madam Marigold plays an active role in her Akuapem community by helping to solve problems and fostering unity.







She is often referred to as “Abrewatia a odi Amantrasa ” in recognition of her civic leadership in Akwamufie, Okuapeman and Ahenease (Akyem).

“I stand on the shoulders of generations of matriarchs who have preceded me in serving Okuapeman and I will do everything within my power to help Okuapeman tap into the boundless possibilities that lie ahead,” Marigold said.