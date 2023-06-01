Major 1Major Politics

Assin North by-election: 2 file to contest on NPP’s ticket

Mr Benjamin Esaah, the Assin North New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman in the Central Region, has disclosed that two individuals have filed their nominations to be elected as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the by-election scheduled for June 27, 2023.

Per the party’s guidelines, nomination closes by the close of today June 1, 2023.

The Assin North Deputy Youth Organiser, Mr Lord Listowel Agyinsem, in an interview with Class 91.3 FM’s Nana Tawiah, also revealed the party is resolved to snatch the parliamentary seat from the NDC come June 27, 2023.

For her part, Maame Ama Asantewaa Obeng, the Assin North Women’s Organiser, advised party members to vote for competency in the primary for the by-election.

