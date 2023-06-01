Maurice Ampaw made me cry-Effah Dartey

Private Legal Practitioner Captain (Retired) Nkrabeah Effah Dartey has said that he was saddened by insults meted at him by his colleague lawyer, Maurice Ampaw.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Effah Dartey, a former minister and Member of Parliament, said that Ampaw called him a failure in life just because of an opinion he shared.

He added that he was so hurt by the insults of his colleague’s lawyer to the point of shedding tears.

“A friend sent me the transcript of what Maurice Ampaw said and after reading it I was in tears even though they say ‘men don’t cry’.

“Lawyer Maurice Ampaw insulted me saying that I, Captain, I am a failure as a soldier, a failure as a lawyer, I have failed as a politician, I have failed in life, oh!

“And the reason he said these things about me was because I supposedly insulted him during interviews, I had radio stations,” he said in Twi.

Effah Dartey, a lawyer himself, said that his opinion that the High Court had thrown out an application filed by Maurice Ampaw is what landed him in trouble.

“Killing a messenger does not kill a message. The fact that Maurice Ampaw has brutally insulted me does not change my position that his application has been struck out by the High Court,” he added.

What Maurice Ampaw said:

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw launched an attack on Nkrabea Effah Dartey, accusing him of prematurely celebrating a court case that is still pending.

Ampaw claims that he, along with his client Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), should be the ones rejoicing, as they took Nkrabea Dartey’s client Afia Schwarzenegger to court, resulting in the imposition of a fine on the socialite.

Speaking on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem on Wontumi TV on May 21, 2023, Ampaw criticized Effah Dartey for allowing his client, Afia Schwarzenegger, to insult Chairman Wontumi, who belongs to his political NPP.

“The second contempt, I said Afia has failed to comply with the terms, and I filed an application to the court, the court hasn’t held the matter then you are in the media jubilating that Afia has won, she has won what?

“So, Captain, it is sad that an NPP member Captain Effah Dartey…Afia is against the NPP she has attacked and insulted your party chairman, if it wasn’t me who stood up to defend, Afia would have continued to insult Chairman Wontumi and allege propaganda upon propaganda on him.

“But I stopped the impunity, I was the one who took her to court to silence her and made her pay money, and her curses couldn’t also do anything, I am the winner, I, lawyer Ampaw, I am the winner I didn’t pay even one cedi,” he said.