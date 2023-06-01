Court remands viral TikTok couple over ‘murder’ of their two kids

Daniel Chayah, also known as Godpapa The Greatest, and his wife Jocelyn Chayah, known as Empress Lupita, have been remanded into police custody by the Tema Magistrate Court over the tragic death of their two children.

The couple appeared in court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, and have been scheduled to reappear on June 15, 2023.

The incident in question involves the alleged killing of two out of their three children.

According to a report by graphic.com.gh, media personnel were denied access to the courtroom during proceedings, while the police prosecutor declined to make any statements to the media following the proceedings.

The couple, who are suspected to be mentally ill and in need of medical assistance, are believed to have committed the heinous act and subsequently buried their deceased children.

The youngest child, however, managed to escape from home and has shared some of his harrowing experiences under his parents’ care before fleeing.

Prior to their arrest, the couple had gained significant attention on the social media platform TikTok, where they went by the names Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita.

In one of their media interviews, they admitted to sacrificing one of their children, claiming that they believed the child was possessed by an evil spirit and that his future would involve engaging in criminal activities detrimental to the nation.

The couple had been sharing their home experiences on social media, providing glimpses into their lives, until their arrest by the police last week.