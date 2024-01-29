Assemblyman and 11 Others Convicted in Major Mahama Murder Case; 2 Acquitted

A jury has unanimously delivered a guilty verdict for 12 out of the 14 individuals on trial for the death of military officer Major Maxwell Mahama.

The convictions include charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and abetment of murder. Among the guilty parties is the former Assembly Member of Denkyira-Obuasi, accused of inciting the community to attack Major Mahama.

Two of the accused individuals have been acquitted and discharged after the jury found them not guilty of the charges. The jury has been discharged, and those convicted are now awaiting sentencing, which will be carried out by Justice Mariama Owusu.

Major Mahama was brutally lynched in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017, while on duty. The tragic incident unfolded after he was mistakenly identified as a robber by the community.

Following the lynching, over 50 suspects were initially apprehended, and after screening, 14 individuals were selected for prosecution. Notable among them were William Baah, the former Assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah (alias Daddy), Kofi Nyame (aka Abortion), Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim, and Bismarck Donkor. The remaining accused persons were John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga, and Kwadwo Anima.

The trial faced a pivotal moment in July 2022 when the High Court overruled a submission of no case made by the defense lawyers for the accused persons. The defense argued that the prosecution had failed to present a compelling case against their clients and that they should be acquitted. However, Justice Mariama Owusu, a Supreme Court Justice sitting as an additional High Court Judge, rejected this argument, stating that the charges had been sufficiently demonstrated by the prosecution and needed to be defended.

With the jury’s guilty verdict, the legal proceedings now move to the next phase as the convicted individuals await sentencing.

The case has been a focal point, shedding light on the tragic events surrounding Major Mahama’s death and seeking justice for the slain military officer.