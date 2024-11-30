Asikuma Odoben Brakwa constituency NDC chairman passes away

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been hit with a heartbreaking loss, following the death of George Ofori Nuako, Constituency Chairman for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa.

Chairman Nuako, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, November 30, 2024, leaving the party and his community, in deep mourning.

Chairman Nuako, was celebrated for his unwavering dedication to the NDC and his exemplary leadership in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency.

His contributions to the growth and development of the party in the region, were profound, earning him admiration and respect from party members and the community at large.

The news of his demise, has been described as a significant blow to the NDC family, with members expressing their grief and reflecting on the indelible mark Chairman Nuako left behind.

His passion for empowering the people of the constituency and his relentless commitment to public service will remain a source of inspiration.

Derick Kobina Addae, a member of the Eduosia Branch of the NDC, described Chairman Nuako’s passing as a “tremendous loss,” extending heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the NDC fraternity.

“May his legacy continue to inspire and motivate us to work towards a better future for our communities,” Mr. Addae said in tribute.

The NDC and the entire Asikuma Odoben Brakwa community, mourn the passing of a remarkable leader, whose contributions will never be forgotten.

Chairman George Ofori Nuako’s legacy of service, dedication, and leadership will remain etched in the hearts of those he inspired.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.