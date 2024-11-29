Qatar Charity inaugurates “Love and Peace” educational village in Ghana

Qatar Charity, in partnership with Al-Musariuuna Lil-Khairaat, Qatar, has officially inaugurated the “Love and Peace” Educational Village, part of its “Racers to Goodness” complex, in Ghana’s Central Region. This newly established service hub is part of Qatar Charity’s broader commitment to sustainable development, aimed at addressing the healthcare, education, and economic empowerment needs of vulnerable communities in Ghana.

A Holistic Community Development

Situated in the Kissi-Kyiase area of the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA) Traditional Areas in Ghana’s Central Region, the “Love and Peace” Educational Village, offers a fully integrated community, complete with educational, healthcare, economic, and religious facilities. The installation of four new wells ensures the availability of clean, safe drinking water for all beneficiaries.

A Safe Haven for Orphans

The village includes several educational facilities, featuring two six-classroom buildings (one newly constructed and one renovated) and two additional buildings with three classrooms each, providing g ample space for students. A three-story residential building has also been built to house both students and orphans, offering them a secure and nurturing environment.

The village’s main school now educates 410 students, while weekend Madrasa programs support 120 women and 320 children, showcasing Qatar Charity’s extensive involvement in both education and community development. The village also provides care for 120 orphans and has built housing for 100 residents.

Healthcare and Educational Support

Qatar Charity has established a 250-square-meter clinic in the village, addressing the critical healthcare needs of the community. Operated by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the clinic is set to be expanded into a full-fledged health center, further enhancing access to medical services. Its impact is already evident, with over 1,190 patients treated to date, underscoring its essential role in the region.

Additionally, over 40 homes have been constructed for healthcare workers and teachers, ensuring the stability of medical and educational staff. This infrastructure guarantees that the village operates smoothly and at full capacity, delivering continuous services to its residents

Widespread Recognition and Gratitude

The health and education services provided by the village have been met with widespread acclaim. Martin Somani Bako, the Director of Health for the Kissi area, expressed deep gratitude for the health facilities and praised Qatar Charity for its consistent support of Ghana’s healthcare sector. He committed to preserving and expanding the clinic’s services.

Economic Empowerment for Sustainable Growth

Economic empowerment projects are a core element of the “Peace and Love Educational Village,” including farming, bakery, restaurant, and dressmaking initiatives, benefiting over 1,200 people from 21 communities. The village supports food security initiatives and sustainable agricultural practices, alongside other income-generating projects such as tricycle services and a bakery. These ventures provide opportunities for residents to increase their income and enhance self-reliance. The village features a mosque thoughtfully designed to support both the spiritual and communal needs of residents. As a central gathering place, it builds a sense of community and serves as a vibrant hub for social connection and cultural cohesion.

Supporting Ghana’s Sustainable Development Goals

Hassan Odeh, Director of Qatar Charity’s office in Ghana, highlighted the “Love and Peace” Educational Village as a model for building sustainable communities. Through a comprehensive approach addressing the educational, economic, religious, and healthcare needs of Kissi’s residents, the village aligns with Ghana’s sustainable development goals, equipping communities like Kissi with the resources needed to achieve self-sufficiency and long-term prosperity.

Continued Commitment to Development

The opening of the “Love and Peace” Educational Village follows a series of developmental projects launched by Qatar Charity in Ghana. These include a multi-service center in Ainsuano, in the Eastern Region, to improve local living conditions, as well as an orphanage and school in Prampram aimed at supporting the basic needs of Ghanaian youth. Additionally, the model “Dar Al Salam” Village comprises a school, clinic, mosque, and housing for teachers and nurses, further contributing to the welfare and future of the region’s inhabitants.