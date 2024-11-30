Major 1Major Politics

NDC to end 2024 campaign with grand rally at Madina Zurak park in Accra

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to conclude its 2024 election campaign with a grand final rally in Accra. This highly anticipated event, themed “Resetting Ghana – Let’s Finish Strong!”, is set to take place on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at Zurak Park in Madina, Accra. The program will commence at 12 noon.

The party is calling on all supporters, members of the general public, and media outlets to attend the rally as it marks the culmination of their campaign efforts. With just days to the polls, the event is expected to draw large crowds as the NDC reinforces its message and vision for Ghana’s future.

The NDC’s Communications Bureau, is also making arrangements for media accreditation to ensure smooth coverage of the event.

Sammy Gyamfi, Esq., the National Communications Officer, urged the party faithful and the public to come out in their numbers, emphasizing that this rally represents a pivotal moment in the party’s journey toward electoral success.

