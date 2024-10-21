Major 2Major Politics

Asiedu Nketia suspends Bono region “retail campaign” tour over parliamentary developments.

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

By Claude Kumi Abisa, Banda Ahenkro-Bono region

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has suspended his ‘retail campaign’ tour in the Bono region, due to current happenings in parliament.

The NDC National Chairman, made the pronouncement in a community engagement at Banda Ahenkro in the Banda constituency.

“We cannot ignore the critical issues unfolding in parliament. Our focus must shift to addressing these pressing matters.”

Chairman Asiedu Nketia’s campaign tour aimed to engage voters directly, but parliamentary developments have taken precedence.

The NDC National Chairman’s campaign tour, took a U-turn on the third day of the scheduled Seven days of which he engaged four constituencies out of the twelve.

The three days campaign tour of the Bono region dubded; “Retail campaign” took the chairman and his team to Dormaa Central, Dormaa West, Wenchi and Banda

to interact and propagate the good message of the NDC to community members in all the twelve constituencies of the region and also to have first-hand information of their challenges, in order to enable NDC take the necessary steps to address them when they are voted for to steer the affairs of the nation.

His next tour will take him to Tain, Sunyani East, Sunyani West, Dormaa East, Berekum East, Berekum West, Jaman North and Jaman South constituencies.

The suspension of the Bono region tour, reflects the party’s adaptability in response to changing circumstances.

