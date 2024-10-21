Access Bank cuts 15th anniversary cake with customers across 56 branches to mark customer service week

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has marked Customer Service Week 2024 with a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony held simultaneously across all 56 branches nationwide.

This event, under the theme, “Above and Beyond” which took place on Monday, October 7, 2024, is part of the bank’s ongoing 15th-anniversary celebrations and highlights its deep commitment to delivering exceptional service and building strong relationships with its customers.

Customer Service Week is an internationally recognized event that celebrates the importance of customer service and the people who serve and support customers every day.

The management of Access Bank Ghana, has continuously maintained that their customers are the bedrock of the institution.

This week provides an opportunity to acknowledge the vital role that customers play in the bank’s success and growth. The simultaneous cake-cutting event was organized to further engage customers, providing them with an opportunity to share in the bank’s journey and success.

Speaking on the event, Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, stated, “Customer satisfaction is at the core of everything we do at Access Bank. Our customers have been instrumental in our 15-year journey, and we see this celebration as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for their trust and loyalty.

This is not only a celebration. It’s an opportunity to also take feedback from our customers on how we can better serve them because, truly, we are a bank that listens.

He added that “we cannot mark this day without celebrating our frontliners, our staff. We celebrate you for your dedication to provide exceptional service to the community we serve. By cutting the cake across all branches at the same time, we symbolize the unity and shared purpose that drives us forward together.”

The event created an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie, as staff and customers alike came together to commemorate this special occasion. Each branch was filled with joy, showcasing the bank’s dedication to building long-lasting relationships with customers across the country.

Yaa Amankwaa Poku, Head of Customer Experience Management, added that, “This week is all about putting the spotlight on our customers and the teams who serve them. To show our appreciation, we have put together a series of exciting activities throughout this week.

From the anniversary cake cutting, we have financial literacy webinars for customers on retirement, breast cancer health screening, exciting customer engagement activities where customers enjoy free shopping experiences, among other exciting events. We remain committed to continually elevating banking experienceby delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service that consistently exceed your expectations”.

As Access Bank Ghana celebrates both its 15th anniversary and Customer Service Week, the bank continues to implement initiatives designed to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. The bank remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in service delivery across all its branches.



Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, over the past 15 years, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to understanding its customers’ needs, consistently delivering exceptional service, and empowering individuals and businesses alike.

With a focus on financial education, innovation and customer service excellence, Access Bank has become a trusted partner in supporting customers achieve their financial goals, driving sustainable growth, and fostering a prosperous community.