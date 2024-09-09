Major 1Politics

Asiedu Nketia submits nomination forms for John Mahama; Calls for forensic audit of voters’ register

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has led a high-profile delegation to the Electoral Commission (EC) to formally submit the nomination forms for the party’s Presidential candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The submission took place this afternoon on Monday September 9 2024, marking a pivotal moment in the NDC’s campaign as they gear up for the 2024 elections. 

Speaking to the media after the submission of the nomination forms, Mr. Asiedu Nketia reiterated the party’s longstanding demand for a thorough forensic audit of the voter registration process. 

“We believe that transparency and fairness are essential for a credible electoral process. We are calling on the Electoral Commission to conduct a forensic audit of the voter registration to ensure that every Ghanaian’s vote counts.” Mr. Asiedu Nketia stated.

In addition to the audit demand, the NDC has announced plans for a nationwide demonstration aimed at compelling the EC to heed their call. 

The protest is scheduled for September 17, 2024, when party members and supporters will rally at all EC offices across the country to advocate for electoral integrity.

As the political landscape heats up ahead of the elections, the NDC’s focus on voter registration processes may resonate with many citizens concerned about the credibility of the electoral system.

