Bawumia files nomination for presidential election, confident of victory

Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has filed his nomination for the presidential election.

On Monday, September 9, Dr Bawumia, accompanied by his wife, his running mate, the Chief of Staff, and others, submitted his nomination at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Receiving the nomination, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa noted that this was the first time a sitting vice president had personally submitted a nomination form to contest in the national election.

“This is the first time that a sitting vice president has personally presented his nomination form to the Electoral Commission,” she said.

Madam Mensa thanked Dr Bawumia for this act and assured him that a team would begin reviewing the forms.

In response, Dr Bawumia expressed his gratitude to his team and God for granting him the grace to make history.

“For me, it is personally a very historic opportunity to submit these forms for the first time as a presidential candidate,” he said.

He prayed that everyone would join him in seeking God’s blessings for Ghana ahead of the polls. He reiterated the party’s commitment to a peaceful electoral process.

The NPP flagbearer also called for prayers for the Electoral Commission, acknowledging that they have the most difficult job ahead.

“Historically, I think Ghana is in a very envious position as far as the conduct of elections is concerned and I believe that Madam Chair and your team will leave it up to it. But let’s pray they will continue to pray for God’s blessings for the EC and also pray for God’s blessings for the New Patriotic Party, myself and my team so that we will emerge victorious in this elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama and others including the flagbearer of the Yellow Ghana political movement, Mr Samuel Apea-Danquah are also expected to file their nominations today, Monday.