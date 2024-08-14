Ashanti regional NPP executives  gravely divided

… First Vice Chairman, others boycott campaign team inauguration

The discord among the Ashanti Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) showed its ugly head on August 11, as some aggrieved members failed to attend the party’s regional campaign team inauguration at Rattray Park in Kumasi.

The boycott happened, despite the presenceof Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP Vice presidential candidate, Akosua Frema Opare, the Chief of Staff, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, former Majority Leader and Chairman of the NPP Manifesto Committee, and Dr Osei Afriyie Akoto, the ex-Agric Minister.

Although, they were assigned special roles in the party’s regional campaign activities, the aggrieved executives, including Patrick Acheampong; the First Vice Chairman, Francis Adomako, the Regional Organizer, Raphael Patrick Sarfo, the Regional Youth Organizer, and the Second Vice Chairwoman, among others, shunned the inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent party members.

The aggrieved executives, had raised concerns about being sidelined by the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alleging that he fails to consult them before making decisions in the region.

Despite a previous intervention by National Executives, the issues remain unresolved. Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Wontumi, encouraged the selected committees to implement their tasks tactfully to meet the party’s expectations.

Some party members expressed concerns about the implications of the division within the party.

Some delegates from Manhyia South, North, Bantama, Suame and other Constituencies said, “In 2008, the economy was good, and we failed to break the 8. Our second attempt, the economy is against us and the NDC’s pressure is very intense, we are approaching the election with a divided front. It is better to conclude that the game is over for us.”

Others called on the General Secretary to revisit the issue to ensure a united front for the elections.

The running mate of the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has expressed confidence that the governing party can secure 85% of the presidential vote in the Ashanti Region.

He stated that the party has consistently surpassed expectations and defied political commentators by securing more votes than predicted.

NAPO, was optimistic about the party getting 85percent vote in the Ashanti Region.

“There were several pundits who said the NPP was not going to win the election in 2016, especially because of the tag against the presidential candidate [Nana Akufo-Addo] that he was arrogant or what have you.

“I remember it was that time that the NPP was able to also garner the most resounding victory ever since this dispensation of our democracy- 1992.

He said the party has done a lot of work in the region to garner more votes.

He mentioned a number of road projects, school projects and other infrastructural facilities in the region.

According to him, with Dr Bawumia, as the presidential candidate for the party, NPP will achieve the 85percent vote in the Ashanti Region.

He urged supporters in the Ashanti Region to honour President Akufo-Addo’s leadership by supporting the NPP at the polls.

The Manhyia South Constituency MP, highlighted that the NPP will launch a vigorous door-to-door campaign nationwide in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

He noted that times and seasons change, and the party’s fortunes should not be compared to the past.

He stated that the 2024 election comes with its dynamics, as the party has young, invigorating candidates who have proven themselves when given the opportunity to serve.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, is convinced that with a mix of election tactics and the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government, the Ashanti Region will honour the party with 85percent of the votes.

He acknowledged that there may be individuals in the Ashanti Region who are dissatisfied with certain things, but he believes that considering the overall achievements of the government, they will still vote for the NPP.