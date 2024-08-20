Asesewa Senior High School CEC calls for peaceful resolution of electoral disputes ahead of upcoming election

By Paul mamattah



In a bid to promote peace and security in the Upper Manya Krobo District ahead of the 2024 elections, the Asesewa Senior High School Civic Education Club (CEC) has called on political parties and candidates to refrain from resorting to violence when resolving electoral disputes.

The call comes as the political atmosphere intensifies in the lead-up to the December 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, the CEC under the Upper Manya Krobo District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) emphasized the importance of preserving Ghana’s peace and democracy and urged political parties to conduct themselves in a peaceful and tolerant manner, while also safeguarding the country’s rich culture and traditions.

The Civic Education Club, serves as a platform aimed at enhancing the youth’s understanding of democracy and the 1992 Constitution, encouraging students to recognize their roles as future leaders in fostering national stability.

Their efforts are geared toward nurturing an informed electorate capable of actively contributing to the country’s democratic processes.

At a sensitization programme to educate residents of the Upper Manya Krobo District, the students stated that Ghanaians have a choice between peace and progress on one hand and violence and retrogression on the other in the upcoming general election.

They appealed to Ghanaians to shun any activity by any person or group that had the potential to derail the peace of the country. “In our homes, workplaces, schools, in vehicles, let our conduct and words promote and protect the peace and stability of our motherland,” they said, admonishing that in all circumstances Ghanaians should use non-violent responses to address their grievances.

The Headmaster of the Asesewa Senior High School, Paul Reiss Okoto, expressed the school’s solidarity in advocating for a free and fair Presidential and Parliamentary election in December 2024.

He emphasized the students’ desire to participate in the development and education of democracy, recognizing the importance of their involvement in shaping the nation’s future.



“We must express our views on the importance of engaging with our democracy. Education should be intertwined with democratic principles, and we encourage our students to partake in this vital developmental aspect of our society.” Mr. Okoto stated.

On his part, the District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Eric Kwasi Yanney, has called on citizens to ensure peace before, during, and after the upcoming polls.

He said the mandate of the NCCE is to create and sustain awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constituency in the citizenry, to enhance participation and development.

Mr. Yanney emphasized the importance of creating awareness about violent extremism and taking proactive measures to prevent any form of conflict that could arise during the election period.

He highlighted the need for security consciousness, social inclusiveness, community cohesion, and situational awareness among citizens to enhance peace-building efforts for sustainable development in the district.

Mr. Yanney also warned against allowing unscrupulous individuals, particularly extremists, to exploit any volatile situation to destabilize the country and urged citizens to remain vigilant and united in their efforts to promote a peaceful electoral process and urged them to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

As Ghana approaches these critical elections, the NCCE’s Civic Education Club is steadfast in its mission to promote a peaceful political environment, urging all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue and legal resolutions in electoral matters. The charge is clear to safeguard the nation’s democratic ideals and cultural integrity in the face of possibly divisive electoral contests.