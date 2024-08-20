EntertainmentMajor 3

‘Can’t we be brothers even if we can’t get back together as P-Square?’ – Paul asks his brother

razak.bawa
Paul Okoye, of P-Square fame, has spoken up about his issues with his twin brother, Peter Okoye, widely known as Mr. P.

Recall that the duo’s fallout became public after Paul claimed that Peter had gotten him arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Peter, however, denied the claims and said that it was their elder brother, Jude Okoye, who was being investigated for embezzling P-Square’s funds.

However, amid the back-and-forth on social media, Paul in an Instagram live video, has spoken about the ongoing issues with his twin brother.

A snippet from the Instagram live session went viral, in which Paul was asking his twin Peter a poignant question. He pondered why they couldn’t just be brothers, even if they couldn’t work as a music duo anymore.

In his words: “Even if we don’t do P-Square can’t we be brothers? Even if we can’t do music, can’t we be brothers? I don’t want to talk much, it’s so unfortunate.”

