Anger mounts against Okyenhene, others over land matters

The leadership of some aggrieved residents of community 44 and other surrounding communities in Kyebi, Ghana, have threatened to embark on a demonstration against an alleged takeover of their lands by a task force from the Ofori Panin Fie.

The residents, who say they have legally acquired plots of land over the years, claim that the task force, acting under the authority of the Abuakwa Traditional Council, has invaded their lands with armed men and excavators, chasing them away.

On Friday, September 15, dozens of angry residents clad in black and red headbands took to the streets to accuse some traditional leaders in Kyebi of using foul means to resell lands that have been legally acquired by them to estate developers.

The group was later persuaded by the Suhum Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to rescind their decision to protest and come to the table for an engagement to seek an amicable solution.

However, the leadership of the angry landowners has warned that they will be forced to go ahead with their intended demonstration if the meeting ends inconclusively without favorable terms.

“Be calm, we will solve this issue,” the leadership said in a statement. “My nephew is dead, and we will be having a meeting with officials from MUSEC and Accra. We hope that they will be able to solve the matter. We will advise ourselves if they fail to come up with a solution. We have planned our next line of action, and we have prepared our letter to seek a police permit to demonstrate.

“If they don’t tell us something positive, we will immediately submit our demonstration letter to the police. And we will announce the date for our demonstration.”

The Head of the Suhum Municipal Security Council MUSEC and Municipal Chief Executive, Margaret Darko Dankwa, said MUSEC will formally petition the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council on the matter.

Addressing angry landowners and residents after a close door engagement with their leaders, Madam Margaret Darko, dispelled assertions that the assembly and the presidency are in the know and have issued an order to confiscate any excavator working on their site.

The MCE, who assured the landowners of helping them to take over their legally acquired lands, condemned the act by the task force and stated her willingness to personally lead the angry residents to seek legal redress if need be.