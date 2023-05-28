Akufo-Addo Eulogizes former IGP Peter Nanfuri

President Akufo-Addo has eulogised former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri, for his immense contribution to securing and sustaining peace in the country.

The former security personnel was once the Director of the National Investigation Bureau and the Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service.

It is for this reason, the President believes that Ghana is heavily indebted to him for his hard work and major involvement in the peace reigning in Ghana as of today.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, during his burial, President Akufo-Addo said the nation will recognise him by writing his name in gold.

Jirapa paused to say goodbye to its illustrious son. A guard of honour escorted the body of the former IGP.

The event took place at the Naa Yelpoe Park, where he was enskinned as the paramount chief of Jirapa 16 years ago, with his casket draped in colours of the Ghana Police Service.

The body of the 4th Chief of Jirapa for three days had lied in repose at the park with locals passing by to pay their last respect. It was a sequel to the burial mass held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Wednesday.

The choreographed spectacle of a state funeral felt apt for a rich life encompassing the highest levels of Ghana’s public service – a life that ended only three months ago.

Arguably, they have never been such an event of such importance in the region where invitations have been accepted with such alacrity since the funerals of Cardinal Richard Kuuia Bawobr at the start of the year and Mmaa Sarah Chinewille, mother of a Supreme Court judge, Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi in 2020

DCOP Augustine Gyenning (Rtd) worked as Aide de Camp and Executive Secretary to him when he was at the BNI and IGP respectively.

“My relationship with him after years became like father and son. I was even the first person they called when he died so there is no way I can skip this funeral, ”he posited.

Close family members, especially his children, wept uncontrollably and unknowingly even form a blockade to prevent the casket from being closed.

Many testified of the dignified and respectful way in which the late former IGP carried out his role as a public servant and chief.

For the many who have thronged the event, they are grateful to God for bringing him into their life. They will surely miss him.

Sir Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri is survived by a wife, 15 children, and 17 grandchildren.