AGRA constructs 31 warehouses for northern farmers to aid harvest

By Patrick Biddah

A total of 31 warehouses, have been put up by the Alliance For a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) in the northern part of Ghana.

The warehouses, which were built for farmers is to help store produce and prevent post harvest losses.

This, follows the interventions by AGRA to improve on the seedling and soil fertility for farmers in order to get more yields.

Speaking at the press soiree in Accra, the Programmes Officer in charge of Inclusive Market and Trade for AGRA, Mr Bashiru Dokurugu, indicated that the investment in these warehouses is the first step towards helping to package and market the produce of the farmers.

He said, it was also a subset of implementing a programme of introducing more farmers in mix-breed seedlings for maize and soya.

The first year of the programme, he pointed out was so successful that it brought on board farmers from an initial two regions in the first year to all the 16 regions in the third year to cultivate rice.

This move, he explained under an AGRA programme is to help reduce rice importation and meet quality rice production.

The Programme Officer for Seed Systems, Madam Regina Richardson, who made a presentation, said AGRA is doing everything possible to increase breeder seed availability to the farmers.

She said AGRA has been working with the SEED Council to also support market research to arrive at optimum benefit to the farmers.