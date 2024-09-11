Afenyo-Markin targets 80% votes in Effutu

….Ahead of 2024 parliamentary election

Alexander Kwame Afenyo-Markin, has targeted a whopping 80percent of the Effutu Constituency Parliamentary votes in the 2024 elections.

At the filing of his nomination forms on Monday, Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) declared in Fante; “this year, our target is operation 80% of the votes”.

Speaking to a group of cheering New Patriotic Party (NPP) enthusiasts, Mr Afenyo-Markin, who doubles as the Majority Leader, said four years ago, he obtained 65 per cent of the total valid votes cast, however, in the 2024 elections, his target is 80percent of the votes.

“Last four years we had 65 per cent, but this year, but this year, we say we’re going 80 per cent”, the Majority Leader stressed drawing cheers from the jubilant crowd.

As the clock ticks to the upcoming general elections, Mr Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Effutu and Majority Leader in Parliament, is ramping up his engagement with constituents through a series of innovative polling and survey initiatives aimed at securing an ambitious 80percent of the electorate’s support.

Afenyo-Markin, an influential member of the governing NPP, is leveraging direct interaction with the residents of Effutu, utilizing polls and surveys to gauge their needs and concerns.

This strategic approach not only informs his political agenda, but also bolsters his confidence in winning the upcoming election. By staying attuned to the voices of his constituents, he can tailor infrastructure projects and services that address the diverse needs of the community, particularly benefiting the Ewe, Fante, and Effutu groups.

The MP’s dual heritage, being half Ewe and half Effutu, has further strengthened his appeal across different demographic groups within his constituency.

His unique background, allows him to empathize with and address the concerns of multiple factions within the community, helping to create a balanced approach in his outreach and policymaking.

Afenyo-Markin’s collaborative work with the University of Education, Winneba in the Central Region, is also playing a significant role in his strategy.

The institution, with its large student population and active community engagement, serves as a crucial platform for Afenyo-Markin, to further amplify his message and rally support among younger voters.

Partnering with the University and educational institutions not only engages the youth, but also enriches the dialogue around development in the constituency.

Initiatives that, include educational scholarships, libraries and community involvement programmes are provided to the students to empower them academically. It is believed this will also pull votes among the university community.

As the election date approaches, Afenyo-Markin’s proactive strategy of engaging his constituents through personalized polling could prove to be a game changer in his pursuit of re-election.

However, while many see his targeted 80percent votes, as too high, others believe his hard and diligence through the building of a strong, responsive constituency governance model that reflects the aspirations of all segments within the Effutu community, will help him.

Indeed, the future of Afenyo-Markin’s political career, now significantly hinges on his ability to maintain his close connection with the diverse electorate of the Effutu constituency.