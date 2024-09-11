HealthMajor 3

Family Health to the rescue of Teshie residents with health screening

Over 300 residents of Teshie and its surrounding areas in the Greater Accra Region benefitted from a free medical screening organized by Family Health University College (FHUC) and its sister institution, the Family Health Hospital (FHH) .

The health screening which was organised in collaboration with the Teshie Traditional Council, was part of the activities marking this year’s Homowo festival.

Professional health officers, conducted comprehensive medical consultations and administered appropriate medications where necessary.

Students from the Family Health Medical School and the Family Health Nursing and Midwifery School educated beneficiaries on how to promote their overall well-being within the community.

The screening, included tests for malaria, typhoid, diabetes, hypertension, eye and dental care, as well as other vital health checks which cane with the distribution of medications for various ailments.

The initiative was also targeted at raising awareness about managing chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes through glucose level and blood pressure monitoring.

The initiative not only sought to improve the immediate health of participants but also laid a foundation for long-term health benefits in the community.

The screening was also to underpin the core values of FHUC and FHH, which seek to provide compassionate healthcare services and foster the well-being of residents within the community.

The Acting Dean of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Dr Patience Aniteye, who spoke on behalf Prof. E.Y Kwawukume, who is the founder, reiterated the importance of such exercises.

According to her, such screening helps to identify if one has a particular disease or condition.

Early detection, she emphasized helps to begin treatment and good control of the condition which can result in better treatment outcomes and lower the risk of serious complications.

The Medical Coordinator of Family Health Hospital, Dr. Mrs. Rebecca Acquaah Arhin, added that such initiatives by the institution align with SDG Goal 3, which seeks to champion good health and well-being while fostering goodwill and better collaborations within our community.

Family Health University College and Family Health Hospital continue to blend cutting-edge healthcare education and the provision of healthcare services with community-driven engagements.

“The success of the free Homowo Health Screening and counseling services exemplifies the organization’s ongoing mission to contribute to the improvement of the health of all people through quality health education and efficient healthcare delivery.” she stressed.

