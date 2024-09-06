Ada West NCCE calls for vigilance and collaboration ahead of 2024 election

By Paul Mamattah

As Ghana prepares for the upcoming 2024 general election, the Ada West office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Greater Accra region has emphasized the need for vigilance, commitment, and active participation to secure the country’s democracy.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) in Sege, the Ada West District Director of the NCCE, Samuel Etsey, highlighted the importance of reflecting on the issues facing Ghana’s electoral process and the actions required to uphold the integrity of the democratic system.

The IPDC serves as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among political parties, stakeholders, and citizens to address electoral concerns, promote tolerance, and mitigate potential conflicts.

Members of the IPDC were drawn from political parties, security agencies, traditional authorities, religious groups, the District Assembly, the Electoral Commission (EC), Persons With Disabilities, media, civil society, and community leaders, among others.

Welcoming participants to the meeting, Mr. Etsey enumerated the objectives of the IPDC, which according to him, are to discuss emerging issues relating to the conduct of election and reach a consensus among parties, as well as to promote peace before, during, and after the general election and resolve any potential conflicts.

“Per Article 1 of the 1992 constitution, elections are not just a logistical process; they are the embodiment of our collective will and aspirations. This critical moment demands our vigilance, commitment, and active participation.” Mr. Etsey stated.

Reflecting on Ghana’s democratic journey since reestablishing constitutional governance in 1992, he noted that the country has successfully conducted eight Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mr. Etsey lamented the persistent issue of electoral violence, which has plagued recent elections, resulting in the loss of lives, destruction of property, and a general atmosphere of fear among voters.

“Violence has become a regular feature of Ghana’s elections and manifests in open confrontations, clashes, threats of intimidation, ballot box snatching, and stuffing among others. These incidents create an atmosphere of tension and fear and ultimately undermine election credibility.” He said.

Mr. Etsey emphasized the crucial roles of major actors, such as the media, political parties, the Electoral Commission, and the security services, in ensuring transparency, inclusivity, accurate reporting, and the responsible use of technology to reflect the true will of the Ghanaian people.

“The upcoming 2024 elections present us with both challenges and opportunities,” Etsey said. “As we move forward, we must pay heed to the early warning signs and adopt proactive measures to protect our democracy.”

Speaking on electoral matters, the Ada West District Electoral Officer, Stephen Oppong, revealed that his office has received a writ of election, which allows them to conduct an election in the district.

He reiterated that the document was issued by the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensah, and given to the returning officer in the constituency emphasizing that all activities conducted by the EC are legal once this document is issued.

Mr. Oppong cautioned against any attempts to disrupt the voting process on election day, noting that such actions would not be tolerated.

The EC officer stressed the need for all political parties to educate their members on proper election procedures and cautioned against any attempts to disrupt the voting process.

On his part, the Ada West District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daniel Yaro, urged residents in the district to be peace ambassadors emphasizing the importance of every individual contributing to maintaining peace in the community, pointing out that violence is never an acceptable alternative.

He reassured stakeholders that security agencies will continue to prioritize safety and encouraged ongoing engagement to ensure a peaceful environment for future generations urging everyone to uphold their role as peace ambassadors and work together to promote a culture of peace in Ghana.

Participants from various political parties, including NPP, NDC, independent candidates, and GUM, among other participants, signed a communique pledging to uphold peace and abide by electoral regulations to avoid any forms of violence.