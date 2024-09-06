Humanizing impact: why organizations must tell their impact stories

By Cynthia Esi Daanaah

In today’s world, Organizations are constantly working to create positive change, whether by providing essential resources, advocating for policy shifts, or supporting communities in need. However, the true impact of these efforts often gets lost in a sea of statistics. While numbers like “10 boreholes installed” or “500 children educated” are important, they somehow fail to capture the full story. What is missing? The human element!

Consider this: an NGO installs 10 boreholes in a remote community, providing thousands of people with access to clean water.

That is a significant achievement on its own, but the story truly comes to life when we hear about Esi, a 13-year-old girl who used to walk miles every day to fetch water from a distant community before heading to school.

This daily struggle often left her exhausted and late for class. However, after the boreholes were installed in her community, Esi’s life was transformed. She now arrives at school on time, energized, and ready to learn. Her grades have improved, and her future looks brighter than ever.

Can you see the difference between this story and simply stating that 10 boreholes were installed? This is the power of impact storytelling, a compelling tool that organizations should leverage to demonstrate the real difference they are making in the world.

The Human Interest Approach in Impact Storytelling

The human interest approach is a storytelling technique that focuses on the personal and emotional aspects of a story, highlighting the experiences, struggles, and triumphs of individuals. Unlike traditional reporting, which may rely heavily on data and statistics, this approach delves into the lives of real people, making abstract issues tangible and relatable.

At the heart of every impactful project are the people whose lives are transformed. When organizations focus solely on numbers, they risk missing the opportunity to connect with their audience in a meaningful way.

By employing the human interest approach, organizations can tell stories that not only inform but also engage and inspire, demonstrating the true impact of their work through the personal experiences of those they help.

For example, a report stating that “500 children received scholarships” provides valuable information, but it does not evoke the same emotional response as a story about Memuna, a young girl with a dream of becoming a doctor but lacking the means to pursue her education. Through a scholarship, Memuna is now on her way to medical school, determined to one day return to her community and provide much-needed healthcare. This story turns statistics into a narrative that resonates emotionally, making the impact of the scholarship program personal and real.

Using the human interest approach in impact storytelling helps organizations demonstrate the true value of their work.

By highlighting individual stories and personal transformations, organizations can create good narratives that inspire empathy, encourage support, and foster a deeper understanding of their mission. This approach does not just convey informationit brings the story to life, showing the realworld impact of an organization’s efforts.

Why Organizations Should Use Impact Storytelling

Connection and Empathy: When an organization shares a humanized story of impact, it does more than just report on activities, it creates a connection. Audiences, whether donors, stakeholders, or the general public, are more likely to engage with and support causes that resonate emotionally with them.

A well told story allows the audience to put themselves in the shoes of the people affected, fostering empathy and a deeper understanding of the issues at hand.

Motivation and Action: Stories have the power to move people to action. When individuals understand the real-life impact of a project and how it changes lives and communities, they are more likely to support it.

Whether it is donating funds, volunteering time, or spreading the word, people are more inclined to act when they see the tangible results of their contributions. In the example of Esi, her improved academic performance and brighter future are not just the results of a borehole installation; they are outcomes that potential donors or supporters can directly relate to and feel proud to be a part of.

Trust and Transparency: In an age where transparency is paramount, impact storytelling offers a way for organizations to build trust with their stakeholders.

When organizations share the stories behind the numbers, they demonstrate that their work goes beyond meeting quotas and highlights the meaningful, lasting impact they are making in people’s lives. This transparency can reassure stakeholders that the organization is fulfilling its mission and is committed to the people it serves.

Steps to Effective Impact Storytelling

To harness the full potential of impact storytelling, organizations need to be strategic in their approach. Here are some key steps:

Identify the Human Element : Look for the individuals or groups directly impacted by the organization’s work. These are the stories that will resonate most with your audience.

: Look for the individuals or groups directly impacted by the organization’s work. These are the stories that will resonate most with your audience. Use Real-Life Examples : Whenever possible, incorporate direct quotes or testimonies from those affected. If privacy is a concern, you can change names or certain details, but the core of the story should remain true to the individual’s experience.

: Whenever possible, incorporate direct quotes or testimonies from those affected. If privacy is a concern, you can change names or certain details, but the core of the story should remain true to the individual’s experience. Show the Transformation : Impact storytelling is most powerful when it highlights a clear before-and-after scenario. Show how the intervention has changed lives, not just through statistics but through the personal journeys of those involved.

: Impact storytelling is most powerful when it highlights a clear before-and-after scenario. Show how the intervention has changed lives, not just through statistics but through the personal journeys of those involved. Incorporate Visuals : A picture is worth a thousand words. Use photographs, videos, and infographics to bring the story to life. Visual elements can help convey emotions and details that words alone may not capture.

: A picture is worth a thousand words. Use photographs, videos, and infographics to bring the story to life. Visual elements can help convey emotions and details that words alone may not capture. Keep It Authentic: Authenticity is crucial in impact storytelling. The stories shared should be genuine and reflect the real experiences of those affected. Over-embellishing or manipulating facts can erode trust and diminish the story’s impact.

The Need for Impact Storytelling

In a world flooded with information, it is stories that stand out. Stories that make us feel, understand, and connect. For organizations working to make a difference, impact storytelling is not just a nice to have; it is essential. It is how organizations can showcase the true value of their work, inspire action, and build lasting relationships with their stakeholders.

As PR professionals, or even as individuals who find ourselves in roles that involve raising awareness about our organization’s initiatives, we hold the key to unlocking the power of impact storytelling. By strategically incorporating stories that highlight the human aspect of our work, we can communicate more effectively, demonstrate tangible outcomes, and evoke the emotional responses that lead to support and advocacy.

Incorporating impact storytelling into our communication strategies is more than just a tactic; it is a necessity in our mission to create meaningful connections and drive forward the causes we are passionate about.

Let us tell the stories that matter, the stories that resonate and the stories that will propel our initiatives to new heights.

About Author

Senior Corporate Communication and PR Officer

Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa)