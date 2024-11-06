Access Bank and Visa partner to empower SMEs with business debit card

Visa, the world leader in digital payments has partnered with Access Bank a leading financial institution to introduce the Visa Business Debit Card, a new financial product designed specifically for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana.

This collaboration aims to empower SMEs, which are the backbone of the Ghanaian economy, by providing them with a convenient and secure way to manage their business finances.

SMEs play a crucial role in driving economic growth and job creation in Ghana. They contribute significantly to the country’s GDP and provide employment opportunities for a large segment of the population. The new Access Visa Business Debit Card is tailored to meet the unique needs of these businesses, offering a range of benefits that will help them streamline their financial operations and enhance their growth potential.

Key Features of the Access Visa Business Debit Card:

Global Acceptance : The card is accepted at millions of locations worldwide, providing SMEs with the flexibility to make payments and withdrawals wherever they are.

Enhanced Security : With advanced security features, including EMV chip technology, businesses can have peace of mind knowing their transactions are protected.

Reporting and Expense Management : The card allows businesses to track and manage their expenses more efficiently, with detailed transaction reports and spending limits. This feature will receive further enhancements and additional digital tools soon.

Rewards and Discounts: Cardholders can take advantage of exclusive rewards and discounts on business-related purchases such as on advertising, logistics, travel, and redemption via https://smeoffers.poshvine.com

“This initiative underscores our commitment to supporting the growth and success of small businesses in Ghana. By providing SMEs with the tools they need to manage their finances more effectively, we are helping to drive economic development and create opportunities for entrepreneurs across the country,” said Andrew Uaboi, Vice President, Visa West Africa.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director of Retail and Digital Banking at Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Pearl Nkrumah said “our aim is to fuel SME growth and this partnership reaffirms our commitment to supporting and empowering SMEs across the country. Over the past years, we have impacted over 11 sectors, and weremain dedicated to providing our customers with innovative products like our newly launched Access Visa Business Debit Card that support their growth. The Access Visa Business Debit card is crafted to meet the unique business needs of SMEs, offering financial flexibility, international access, and practical business solutions”.

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, over the past 15 years, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to understanding its customers’ needs, consistently delivering exceptional service, and empowering individuals and businesses alike.Since its inception, Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has been at the forefront of the financial sector, providing a wide range of innovative banking solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its customers. With a vision to be the world’s most respected African bank, Access Bank continues to build long-lasting partnerships that drive sustainable growth and economic transformation.