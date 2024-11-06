Settle NABCO trainees’ debts before new promises – Mahama tells Bawumia

The Presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has shot at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his recent promises to create jobs for the youth, citing the government’s failure to fulfil previous job creation promises.

The NDC flagbearer, commented during a campaign tour in Kwamikrom, Biakoye constituency, where he questioned the sincerity of Dr Bawumia’s pledge to prioritise youth employment as the December 7 presidential election approaches.

He drew attention to the plight of former Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainees, who are still waiting for several months of unpaid allowances.

“Dr Bawumia should first address the outstanding NABCO debts before making new promises,” Mr Mahama asserted, emphasising that addressing these unpaid allowances would lend credibility to any future job creation initiatives.

“The governing NPP promised to provide jobs for the NABCO trainees after completion. It has been over three years, and that has not happened. The allowances they also promised them during the training have not been paid.”

Expressing concern for the NABCO trainees, Mr Mahama stated: “It is really sad because all attempts by the trainees to have their concerns addressed have been unsuccessful. If indeed Dr. Bawumia is committed to providing jobs for the youth, he should first address their concerns.”

He also took a swipe at the NPP for prioritising development projects in regions that supported them in past elections while sidelining others.

The NDC flagbearer contends that this approach is undermining fair development across the country, vowing to address this imbalance if he is elected in the upcoming polls.

He criticised what he described as “regional disparities” in resource allocation under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

He promised the people of Oti that, under his leadership, development would be distributed more equitably, including investment in critical infrastructure that has long been lacking in the region.

“NPP failed to build the regional hospitals because Krachi East indigenes didn’t vote for them. NDC will uphold its promise to Krachi East in terms of infrastructure,”

Mr Mahama stated, highlighting the government’s decision not to establish a regional hospital in the area despite urgent healthcare needs.

The former president’s visit to Dambai in Krachi East brought together chiefs and supporters, including the Chief of Dambai, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, who commended Mahama for his past investments in the region’s education and healthcare.

However, Nana Besemuna stressed the need for more significant healthcare infrastructure, particularly a regional hospital.

“We are very grateful for the educational infrastructure you developed, which has helped us all these years. We also know you built smaller hospitals in Krachi, but the people are yearning for a regional hospital. We want you to prioritize the regional hospital when voted into power,” Nana Besemuna appealed.