A review of internet access, smartphone use, and related outcomes in Africa

It is no secret that the world is becoming increasingly interconnected, and this is forming the indispensable backbone of economies, business transactions, and human communication. The days of browsing physical stores and conducting in-person business agreements quickly become an anomaly in every industry.

What is being done to move Africa with as business moves progressively online? Ultimately, securing Africa’s place in the digital ecosystem and avoiding digital exclusion should be a top priority for the region.

Internet access is intermittent in Africa, with only 36% penetration as of 2022. Approximately 1.5 billion people call Africa home, meaning over 900 million people had no internet access in 2022, which is mind-blowing. This means no smartphone connectivity, no access to Google, and no GPS systems, to name a few.

Despite this, pockets of high connectivity in countries like Morocco, the Seychelles, and South Africa boast user numbers that are more than 75% internet penetration. Morocco recorded a 90,7% internet penetration rate, the highest in Africa.

The country is home to just over 38 million people, meaning less than 4 million people do not have access to the internet.

Conversely, Nigeria has the highest number of internet users, reaching 103 million, which is still less than half the recorded 229 million population. This highlights the disparity between African countries, which can greatly impact the lives and futures of the respective populations.

Regarding smartphone use, Android phones are significantly more popular than iPhones due to their comparatively lower cost and broader range of product choices.

This is because the Android operating system is used by a variety of brands, such as Samsung and Huawei, in comparison with Apple’s operating system, iOS, which is run exclusively on iPhones.

This provides a more diverse choice in smartphone price and capability, thus suiting more people. In 2023, Android commanded an 85,6% market share, whereas Apple controlled a mere 13,3% market share.

This analysis shows that Android phones are well-suited to the African market, but the broader issue is the lack of widespread internet access in African countries.

The variability in access between countries such as Morocco and Nigeria shows the capacity for widespread internet penetration, which ultimately can be achieved.

This can be done by forming public-private partnerships (PPPs) or through effective policy aiming to roll out infrastructure to provide and ensure stable internet access to a greater proportion of a country’s population.

Africa must catch up to maintain relevance and participation in the global market. Should this be achieved, currently excluded African businesses and creators alike could be given the key to unlocking a new realm of possibilities for their businesses and futures.